Skip to main content

NFL Week 10 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Rams?

The Arizona Cardinals are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's who can enjoy the game on national broadcasts via 506 Sports.

It's once again time for Arizona Cardinals football, though casual viewers may not be entirely obligated to take in today's action against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are not expected to play according to various reports, setting us up for a John Wolford-Colt McCoy shootout for the ages. 

Both teams sit at just three wins on the season, and both need a win to stay alive in the race for the NFC West. A loss in Week 10 would spell serious trouble for their postseason hopes. 

The good people at 506 Sports have once again provided coverage maps for the entire country. Let's take a look at who can enjoy Cardinals-Rams:

Who Can Watch Cardinals-Rams?

CBS SINGLE

Week 10 CBS

If fans in the local markets opt for CBS at any point today, they are relegated to watching Jacksonville-Kansas City in the early slate of games. This is true for about half of the Midwest and southeast of the states along with Arizona and LA.

Unsurprisingly, the other half of the Midwest will enjoy the Broncos-Titans game. 

The only late game available is Colts-Raiders, and even that is mostly just in those local markets. 

FOX EARLY

FOX Early Week 10

An overwhelming majority of the country will take in Vikings-Bills in the early FOX game, with local markets in Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago showing their teams. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FOX LATE

FOX Late Week 10

When the Cardinals-Rams play, only fans between those markets will enjoy the game. The entire rest of the country will watch Dallas-Green Bay. 

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Cardinals Could Play Odell Beckham Jr. Down the Road

Matthew Stafford "Long-Shot" to Play vs. Cardinals

Kyler Murray Unlikely to Play vs. Rams

Colin Cowherd: Kliff Kingsbury Has Toughest Job in NFL

Three Things to Watch vs. Rams

Rodney Hudson Placed on IR

Steve Keim Affirms Trust in Kliff Kingsbury

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Odell Beckham Jr.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Could Face Odell Beckham Jr. Later This Season

By Donnie Druin
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Long-Shot' to Play vs. Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Unlikely to Play vs. Rams, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Colt McCoy
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Could Start vs. Rams, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Has Toughest Job in NFL, Says Colin Cowherd

By Donnie Druin
Rams Cardinals
Analysis

Cardinals: Three Things to Watch vs. Rams

By Donnie Druin
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson on IR; Make Other Moves Ahead of Week 10 vs. Rams

By Donnie Druin
Steve Keim
Analysis

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Affirms Trust in Kliff Kingsbury

By Donnie Druin