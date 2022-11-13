NFL Week 10 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Rams?

It's once again time for Arizona Cardinals football, though casual viewers may not be entirely obligated to take in today's action against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are not expected to play according to various reports, setting us up for a John Wolford-Colt McCoy shootout for the ages.

Both teams sit at just three wins on the season, and both need a win to stay alive in the race for the NFC West. A loss in Week 10 would spell serious trouble for their postseason hopes.

The good people at 506 Sports have once again provided coverage maps for the entire country. Let's take a look at who can enjoy Cardinals-Rams:

Who Can Watch Cardinals-Rams?

CBS SINGLE

If fans in the local markets opt for CBS at any point today, they are relegated to watching Jacksonville-Kansas City in the early slate of games. This is true for about half of the Midwest and southeast of the states along with Arizona and LA.

Unsurprisingly, the other half of the Midwest will enjoy the Broncos-Titans game.

The only late game available is Colts-Raiders, and even that is mostly just in those local markets.

FOX EARLY

An overwhelming majority of the country will take in Vikings-Bills in the early FOX game, with local markets in Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago showing their teams.

FOX LATE

When the Cardinals-Rams play, only fans between those markets will enjoy the game. The entire rest of the country will watch Dallas-Green Bay.

