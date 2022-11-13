The Arizona Cardinals are familiar with Odell Beckham Jr. and what he brings to the table.

Beckham, who accompanied the Los Angeles Rams on their run to a Super Bowl ring last season, faced Arizona three times last season.

Oddly enough, he wasn't with the Rams for their first meeting, although he did tally five receptions for 79 yards as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Later in the season on Monday Night Football, Beckham caught six passes for 77 yards and one touchdown.

In the postseason, he caught four passes for 54 yards and one score.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in LA's Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and has yet to touch the field since.

However, is recovery is nearly complete. One of the most polarizing receivers in his prime is eager to prove himself capable of flashing that talent once again, it's only a matter of which team he'll sign with.

The Rams are an obvious choice, and there's been some chatter about a reunion despite Beckham saying the team didn't offer him "ANYthing."

"I love Odell," Rams coach Sean McVay said back in October (h/t ESPN's Sarah Barshop). "We have constant dialogue. He also knows that certainly I don't think that's the last [offer] that would come from us. I'm not familiar with what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We've got a little bit of time."

It's hard to tell exactly which threads Beckham will soon be putting on, although ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday the receiver would like to put his list down to five teams with a decision to be made by hopefully the end of the month.

The Arizona Cardinals may very well see Odell Beckham Jr. later this season.

Odell Beckham's Preferred Teams

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants

All the aforementioned teams are currently playoff contenders, something that obviously holds weight with the 30-year-old wideout.

Schefter also reported the Rams and Green Bay Packers are on the list of potential suitors, although the likelihood of Beckham appearing on either side shortens with each passing week thanks to their current playoff outlook.

"League sources are predicting that his eventual compensation package could be similar on a prorated basis to some of the free agent deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year," Schefter said.

"If Beckham were to play the final quarter of the season at similar prorated pay to Godwin or Williams, he could make about $5 million for the remainder of this season. Teams also believe Beckham is looking for a multiyear deal, which could potentially give them additional flexibility in structuring a deal that would work for both the free agent receiver and his new club."

With the Cardinals taking on the Rams today, Arizona wouldn't see Beckham the rest of the way.

However, the team still needs to play the 49ers twice to finish the season, with the first matchup coming in Mexico City on Monday Night Football next week. They won't play again until Week 18.

A healthy Beckham intertwined in a 49ers offense ran by Kyle Shanahan (and already features weapons such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle among others) would be scary not just for the Cardinals, but for the rest of the NFC as well.

