J.J. Watt Receives Standing Ovation in Final NFL Game

Although he was on the road, Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt received a standing ovation from the crowd in Santa Clara.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is a legend who decided to go out on his own terms.

Watt - who still clearly has something left in the tank - announced via his Twitter page that he was leaving on his own terms at the end of the regular season.

With just two games remaining after he posted the tweet, Watt has received nothing but love and admiration. Rightfully so.

Yet it was a special scene for Watt (despite Arizona's 38-13 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers) who was given a standing ovation by the crowd with just a few minutes remaining.

Watt finished with five tackles (three for loss) and two sacks on the afternoon.

When speaking with reporters on Friday, Watt said he wanted to tell the world in part to say thank you to everybody who has helped him along the way:

“I think part of it was I also wanted to be able to say thank you to everybody who’s helped me and everybody around here. If you wait until the middle of the offseason to do it, I don’t get to properly go around this building because nobody knows," said Watt.

"I don’t want it to be some big secret. I want to be able to when I leave this building shake all these people’s hands and say thank you. I want to be able to on my last game say thank you to everybody and just give that appreciation. That’s been a nice part is I’m able to properly say thank you to everybody.”

Watt has played his final NFL game, and we're glad he was able to receive some proper recognition for what he's accomplished on and off the field.

