Saints Reportedly Expect to Hear From Cardinals on Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals could very well get in on the race for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

We're just 60 minutes removed from an offseason that promises to be nothing short of busy for the Arizona Cardinals, and the rumor mill continues to churn at rampant pace.

It's no secret Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is one of many coaches that has whispers around his job security, as his name could fall to the unfortunate chopping block that is notoriously known as "Black Monday" tomorrow.

A flurry of reports over the weekend have emerged on Kingsbury's future with the team. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier this morning that Arizona owner Michael Bidwill has done homework on other coaching candidates but has yet to make a decision on Kingsbury's future.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also says 'everything is on the table" when it comes to Kingsbury and his future.

When speaking with reporters on Friday, Kingsbury said "We've talked with Michael [Bidwill], I have every day. So at this point, it's just about trying to win this game," Kingsbury said. "So we haven't talked postseason. We haven't talked moves, anything like that. It's just about current issues and trying to win."

When asked directly if Kingsbury expected to be in Arizona for 2023 he responded, "We'll focus on that after Sunday. But like I said, all our talk has been nothing but how do we win this game."

Where there's smoke, there's fire. Bidwill wouldn't be contemplating a change and do homework on other candidates if there wasn't a serious thought to canning Kingsbury.

Although still unofficial, it appears as if the Cardinals have already begun to look forward for fresh faces. One heavily linked name to Arizona has been Sean Payton, who All Cardinals previously reported held interest in taking over after Kingsbury.

Payton - who is set to be interviewed by the Denver Broncos soon - is expected to be a hot commodity in this year's coaching carousel. He's still technically under contract with the New Orleans Saints and the team reportedly wants a first-round pick in exchange for his services. Payton also is likely to command a high salary in a return to the NFL.

It's unknown if the Cardinals are willing to meet expectations on either front, but according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, they're at least expected to interview Payton.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints currently expect to hear from the Cardinals regarding former New Orleans coach Sean Payton," Florio said.

"Soon, more jobs likely will come open and interest in Payton could increase. He’s a proven commodity, one of the most successful coaches of the past generation. His mere presence can turn a team around, quickly enough to justify whatever would be surrendered to the Saints to get him."

Payton's pedigree as a Super Bowl champion on top of his leadership would be quite the culture shock for a franchise that hasn't had that persona in the building since Bruce Arians once walked those halls.

Florio also explains that Kingsbury's contract is guaranteed through 2026 with 2027 being an option year.

Would Bidwill be willing to eat that salary, pay the Saints an acceptable compensation for Payton and meet his demands in order to take over?

Time will tell, but the Cardinals (at very minimum) are expected to enquire on Payton.

