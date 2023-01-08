Report: Cardinals Preparing for Potential Coaching Search

The Arizona Cardinals have done their homework on a few coaching candidates according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Entering the final week of the season, the noise surrounding Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury only continues to grow in terms of his job status.

When discussing his future with reporters this week, Kingsbury said "We've talked with Michael [Bidwill], I have every day. So at this point, it's just about trying to win this game. So we haven't talked postseason. We haven't talked moves, anything like that. It's just about current issues and trying to win."

When asked directly if he expected to be the head coach of the Cardinals next season, Kingsbury responded, "We'll focus on that after Sunday. But like I said, all our talk has been nothing but how do we win this game."

The Cardinals are just 60 minutes away from finally ending a disaster season that appeared to be doomed from the start thanks to injuries and drama. Kingsbury, who received an extension along with the likes of Steve Keim, Kyler Murray and Vance Joseph, may not have much longer afterwards with the team.

"The Arizona Cardinals have been preparing in recent weeks for a potential coaching search as they weigh Kliff Kingsbury's future, sources say, but it remains unclear if those preparations will lead to change," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning.

"Owner Michael Bidwill has not informed Kingsbury of any decision entering Sunday's season finale against the 49ers, a source said … Behind the scenes, Bidwill has been gathering information on candidates and figuring out how he would run the process if he makes a change, just one year after Arizona made the playoffs in Kingsbury's third season."

The news isn't necessarily shocking for people who follow the team, no matter how much Kingsbury wants to downplay the reality surrounding his job security. The Cardinals - albeit fighting through a mass load of injuries - have underperformed to standards under Kingsbury's guidance.

"Among the potential candidates if there's a change: former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who a source says has done homework on the Arizona job in case it comes open but wouldn't come cheap; and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the former Broncos head coach who is highly respected in the building," said the report.

Week 18 is the final week of the regular season, but it sure feels like the beginning of something brewing in the Valley.

