J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J./Derek Wearing His No. 99 Jersey

It's an emotional ride for Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who is set to play in his final NFL game today. Brothers T.J. and Derek Watt donned his Cardinals No. 99 jersey ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Arizona Cardinals (along with the rest of the NFL) are set to send defensive end J.J. Watt into the sunset after an illustrious career that will be stamped with him giving a speech in Canton, OH in just five years down the road.

Watt is a certified legend for the work he's done on and off the field. Win or lose, today will be a special day for him.

Yet what better start can you ask by having your two younger brothers (who both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers) wearing your jersey prior to their game?

T.J. Watt and younger brother Derek have quite the matchup of their own approaching, as the Steelers could potentially break into the postseason with a win and some extra help today.

J.J. was moved by his brothers pulling that stunt.

On Friday, Watt talked about how much his family meant to him - and how critical he'll be of their play.

“They’re going to get so sick of me because I’m going to be texting every single play of the game," said Watt. "I’m going to be giving my thoughts and reports. I’m going to be calling them in the offseason. I’m going to be training (LB) T.J. (Watt). I’m going to be telling him, ‘Hey, you should do this, you should do that.’ He’ll get sick of me. It’s going to be great.

"I think they’re excited about it. I haven’t gotten to watch them play live, really. I haven’t, so I’m really looking forward to that. It’s such a special thing to have a family member playing in the NFL so I can’t wait to watch them play and just be proud of them. I’m so proud of them, who they are and what they’re doing and I love watching it, so it’ll be nice not to have any more conflicts.”

Younger brother T.J., already having won NFL Defensive Player of the Year, might just join his older brother among the greats to play the game when it's all said and done.

“My brother’s a Pro Bowl starter that son of a bitch. He’s got less sacks than me. It’s messed up, but no it absolutely does," said Watt when asked if it means something to have more sacks than his brother on the Steelers.

"I have a feeling that a lot of my records are going to be broken in these next few years by my brother, so I will gladly hold every record that I can until he breaks it. I’ll be the first one to hug him when he does.”

There's plenty of time for that later. Watt still has 60 minutes left of football to play.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Expected to Ask Permission to Interview Sean Payton

Report: Michael Bidwill Doing Homework on Potential Coaches

Betting Preview: Cardinals Visit 49ers

Report: Cardinals Strongly Considering 'Co-GM' Roles for Adrian Wilson/Quentin Harris

Report: 'Everything' is on the Table for Kliff Kingsbury; Vance Joseph Likely Candidate