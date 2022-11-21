Cardinals May Keep Kyler Murray Sidelined Until Bye Week, per Report

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has dealt with a hamstring injury the last two weeks, missing last week's action vs. Los Angeles and reportedly sitting out yet again tonight vs. San Francisco.

The Cardinals, more specifically head coach Kliff Kingsbury, have been very cautious with the return of Murray. Hamstring injuries are one of the trickiest to navigate thanks to their ability to re-appear at any time.

For a quarterback with Murray's ability to take off with rocket speed, being 100% healthy and running without worry is a big deal.

“We want him to be 100% when he’s out there, particularly against this defensive line, so I won’t have a feel for that until later in the week really," Kingsbury said last Monday.

Two days later on Wednesday, the message wasn't different.

“Ultimately, I’ve got to be smart with where we’re at and making sure that he is 100% and can play his style of play, particularly against the top defense in the league right now. We want to be smart and put in him a position to be successful.”

It looks as if Murray won't be playing this week, as Ian Rapoport reported earlier today Colt McCoy was in line to get the start.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the team may hold Murray until after their bye week.

The Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Chargers next week before their bye in Week 13. Arizona would then have an extra day after the bye with the team hosting the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Arizona has been extra cautious with Murray, and what helps is the luxury McCoy brings as a backup to the former No. 1 pick. With a win tonight, McCoy would advance to 4-1 the last two years as a starter.

Needing a win last week in LA, McCoy completed 26-of-37 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown in the victory.

