Skip to main content

Zaven Collins Pick-Six Gives Cardinals Lead Over Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins potentially turned the tide against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins decided to get in on the fun. 

There's been four Cardinals players who have scored defensive/special teams touchdowns: Byron Murphy, Chris Banjo, Isaiah Simmons and Marco Wilson. 

Now, you can add Collins to that list. 

With the Seahawks leading 10-7 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith attempted to dump a swing pass out to his right side before Collins managed to jump, get his hands on the ball, and run the rest of the way for six.

The interception return not only put Arizona back in the lead, but it was also their fifth touchdown return of the season, marking the first time since 2015 where the Cardinals had at least five.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That also marked the third straight game vs. Seattle where Arizona returned a touchdown against them.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Cardinals Trail Seahawks 10-7 at Half

DeAndre Hopkins Enters Elite Territory With TD Reception in First Quarter

DeAndre Hopkins Extends Active Reception Streak vs. Seahawks

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Trail Seahawks 10-7 After First Half

By Donnie Druin
DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Enters Elite Territory With TD Grab vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Extends Longest Active Reception Streak in NFL

By Donnie Druin
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Crucial Cardinals Starters Active vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Gameday: Time for Talk is Over

By Donnie Druin
Cards Seahawks Props
Analysis

Four Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Seahawks Week 9

By Donnie Druin
James Conner
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals RB James Conner Likely to Play vs. Seahawks, per Report

By Donnie Druin
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) warms up with Deandre Hopkins (10) before a game against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Several Teams Tried Trading for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, per Report

By Donnie Druin