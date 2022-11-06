Zaven Collins Pick-Six Gives Cardinals Lead Over Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins decided to get in on the fun.

There's been four Cardinals players who have scored defensive/special teams touchdowns: Byron Murphy, Chris Banjo, Isaiah Simmons and Marco Wilson.

Now, you can add Collins to that list.

With the Seahawks leading 10-7 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith attempted to dump a swing pass out to his right side before Collins managed to jump, get his hands on the ball, and run the rest of the way for six.

The interception return not only put Arizona back in the lead, but it was also their fifth touchdown return of the season, marking the first time since 2015 where the Cardinals had at least five.

That also marked the third straight game vs. Seattle where Arizona returned a touchdown against them.

