Cardinals Trail Seahawks 10-7 After First Half

GLENDALE -- It was an eventful first half between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

With both teams seeking a crucial win within the NFC West, the early action between the two sides would quickly eclipse their 19-9 snoozefest last provided back in Week 6.

Seattle began the game with the ball and quickly found themselves in scoring territory, although they would be relegated to a Jason Myers 49-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Kyler Murray and company responded by scoring their first opening touchdown drive of the season, which was capped off by a 22-yard reception from DeAndre Hopkins. Arizona carried a 7-3 lead into the second quarter.

That lead wouldn't last long into the second, as DK Metcalf would put the Seahawks back in front with a beautiful toe-tap in the back of the end zone.

Up 10-7 and facing a fourth-and-short at the AZ 36-yard line, the Seahawks would opt to go for it but ultimately failed, as Zach Allen sniffed out the screen pass to force a turnover on downs.

Down to their own three-yard line, Arizona was able to march their way down to the SEA 40-yard line before a fourth-and-short would see Kyler Murray escape a sack and break a big run.. before having the ball punched out of his grasp, turning it over and forfeiting any hope of drawing square or even taking a lead.

Seattle would try their best to squeeze points out of the remaining seconds but nothing would materialize, taking a 10-7 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals will receive the ball to begin the second half.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

DeAndre Hopkins Enters Elite Territory With TD Reception in First Quarter

DeAndre Hopkins Extends Active Reception Streak vs. Seahawks