Cardinals vs. Falcons Q&A: Predictions, What to Expect from QB David Blough

Ahead of Sunday's matchup, Falcon Report talked with All Cardinals to gain a greater understanding of what to expect on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) are set to host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a battle of two teams currently slated to pick in the top-six of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But nonetheless, each side is looking to finish the year strong - and to learn more about the challenges that Arizona will pose for Atlanta, Falcon Report spoke with All Cardinals publisher Donnie Druin.

1. The Cardinals are now starting their fourth different quarterback in as many weeks. What effect do you believe this will have on Arizona’s offense Sunday?

With David Blough starting and DeAndre Hopkins questionable, all signs point to James Conner receiving a ton of carries. Arizona recently got Will Hernandez back at right guard and may look to utilize a now healthy right side of the offensive line.

Conner has also proven to be a capable back out of the backfield in the passing game as well. I would anticipate plenty of screens and short passes to get the ball out of Blough's hands. I will be interested to see exactly how much of the game plan was scrapped and altered to Blough from McCoy.

The time frame in which Arizona has had to formulate a true game plan to Blough - who just joined the team on Dec. 14 - has been very little. Either we'll see some very vanilla offense or Kingsbury will get creative with some tricks up his sleeve. My bet is on the first option.

2. Why do you think David Blough received the nod over Trace McSorley, who started against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week?

If you'll allow me to adjust my tin foil hat: The Cardinals have a fairly good draft position, why mess that up? Kliff Kingsbury looks great driving a tank. In all seriousness, I think the team saw what Trace McSorley offered and quickly declined. He missed plenty of reads (his first start came against a strong Tampa front, so I can't judge too harshly) and managed to find DeAndre Hopkins just once on ten targets, which came on a screen pass later in the game.

Blough has started five games previously and at worst might be more capable of not losing the Cardinals the game, if that makes sense. It feels like Arizona wants to try and lean on the run and play great defense. They're willing to see if Blough can be a better game-manager than McSorley.

3. Arizona officially lost safety Budda Baker for the season, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith mentioned how he’s essentially the quarterback of the defense. How will Baker’s absence alter the Cardinals defense?

That's such a big loss for the defense. Baker's talent will undoubtedly be missed, but his effort was matched by absolutely nobody else. We're talking about a guy that would constantly fill lanes from the back side or chase down players from across the field to prevent a score/larger gain. This is the same dude who fractured a shoulder and still managed to lay the hammer last Sunday night.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Isaiah Simmons may be used more at safety, but since he has played a majority of nickel I'll say Chris Banjo likely fills that spot. I think that forces Arizona to play a little more conservative in terms of applying pressure and getting after Ridder. I think their ability to stop Atlanta's rushing attack, which is obviously prominent, also takes a hit without Baker being available to crash the line of scrimmage.

4. If the Cardinals are to walk away victorious, what will be the key reasons behind it?

Two things: Matt Prater continues to hit 50+ yard field goals, and an absolute defensive masterpiece from Vance Joseph. I think the Falcons will key on the Cardinals' rushing attack and it's hard to see Arizona's offense lighting up the scoreboard, but we've seen plenty of quarterbacks with little film available make a one-game splash.

This game isn't set up to be a shootout, so a Cardinals win would mean that Arizona has limited Atlanta's rushing prowess and forced some mistakes from the rookie quarterback through the air. I might even say a defensive score is needed from the Cardinals, but that might be a result of watching them lose game after game.

5. What is your score prediction and why?

For the record, whatever the under is here, I'll take it. I just think Atlanta has the edge with so much unknown being thrown into Arizona's pot late into the week.

Give me the Falcons winning 17-10 in a defensive slugfest. I think both quarterbacks commit a turnover with each squad trying their best to establish the run on each drive.

