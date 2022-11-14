Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Outlast Rams in Week 10 Victory

INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals needed a win, and they sure got it.

With both interior lines already banged up, Sunday's matchup featured neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford at the helm. We were treated to a nice battle between Colt McCoy and John Wolford.

Although ugly at times, the Cardinals grabbed their fourth win of the season to stay alive in the hunt for the NFC West.

Here's how the action panned out at SoFi Stadium:

First Quarter

The Cardinals won the toss and elected to defer, giving John Wolford and company the ball to start things off.

The Rams were able to march down the field by converting a third and fourth-down conversion to eventually put themselves ahead with a 36-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

LA 3, AZ 0

Facing a third-and-long after just two plays, McCoy found Rondale Moore for a 14-yard gain to keep the chains moving. Arizona's game plan without Murray was obvious: Keep things short and simple for McCoy. That was evident with the amount of screen passes and quick reads set up by Kingsbury.

Facing a fourth-and-short, Kingsbury kept his offense on the field and turned to A.J. Green, who reached out of his frame and kept the chains moving for the Cardinals.

Backup kicker Tristan Vicaino would bring home a 36-yard field goal of his own to bring the score back to even with just 13 seconds left in the first.

AZ 3, LA 3

INJURY: Zach Ertz went down with a knee injury on Arizona's opening drive and would be carted to the locker room.

Second Quarter

The second quarter got off to a dreadful start, as the teams exchanged a total of five consecutive punts to begin the next period of play.

Alas, the Cardinals were able to string together a 13-play, 66-yard scoring drive, capped off by a James Conner rushing touchdown to give Arizona the 10-3 lead with just under two minutes left.

AZ 10, LA 3

The Cardinals would get the ball right back thanks to a Myjai Sanders strip-sack. Arizona would take over deep in LA territory with hopes of expanding their lead.

With 24 seconds left, A.J. Green would secure a tremendous catch in the corner of the end zone to expand Arizona's lead.

AZ 14, LA 3

Third Quarter

Colt McCoy would go down grabbing his knee in the early stages of the third quarter. Trace McSorley would take his place for the final two plays of the drive before punting back to LA.

The Rams would capitalize on the ensuing possession, marching on a seven-play, 59-yard drive to draw within one touchdown via a Darrell Henderson four-yard rush.

AZ 17, LA 10

McCoy would re-enter the game on the next drive, which resulted in Arizona's third straight punt.

Fourth Quarter

With the Rams looking to even the score on the first possession of the fourth quarter, Los Angeles would see star receiver Cooper Kupp undercut by Marco Wilson on an overthrown pass, which quickly saw Kupp reach for his knee and roll to the Rams' sideline.

He was officially ruled doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Tasked with a fourth-and-short, McCoy would find Rondale Moore down the left sideline for a 26-yard gain, putting the Cardinals deep in Rams territory with a fresh set of sticks.

Two plays later, Conner would find the end zone for his second score of the game to push Arizona ahead by two scores.

AZ 24, LA 10

On the ensuing drive, Budda Baker (who suffered a high-ankle sprain a week ago) picked off Wolford and nearly made a house call of his own.

Arizona was unable to reach the end zone, but Vizcaino was able to nail a 46-yard field goal to push Arizona's lead to three possessions.

AZ 27, LA 10

The Rams would score with seven seconds via a Van Jefferson three-yard reception left to crawl within two scores, but it would be too little too late for the Rams.

AZ 27, LA 17

The final whistle would blow, and Arizona would emerge to their fourth win of the season.

