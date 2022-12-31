The Arizona Cardinals, with a fresh face at quarterback, look to get the win on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's how to watch, listen and stream.

The Atlanta Falcons play host to the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 17 showdown that is the only matchup that features two teams with five wins or less.

Needless to say, NFL RedZone might not be flipping to Atlanta often in the early slate.

The Cardinals will strut David Blough into Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the starter, their fourth different quarterback in a row. Arizona was unimpressed with the performance Trace McSorley put on last week and Colt McCoy is still suffering symptoms from a concussion.

For the Falcons, rookie Desmond Ridder gets the start in an offense heavily predicated on running the football. Cardinals DC Vance Joseph hopes to stop Atlanta in all phases.

"Desmond's obviously poised, he's got to play six years of college football. He's making his third start against us. Arthur's doing a good job of creating plays for him to have completions and it's a run-first offense, they're averaging 160 [yards] a game rushing," Joseph told reporters.

"They got two backs who average 4.9 a carry, [that's] like third or fourth in the league. So it's going to be a run-first night for us, so we got to bring our big-boy pads and defend the run and make him throw as much as we can. But it's a good unit. They got three first-round o-linemen up front, and they're all prototypes for this outside zone scheme. So it's going to be a tough outing to get the run game stopped.

"Every game you watch: They're in it. Baltimore's a one-score game. New Orleans was a one score game. So it's a tough young team. They've been coached the right way. O-line wise man they're tough and well-coached so it's gonna be a tough out."

We'll see who emerges victorious in the battle of the birds:

How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals Visit Falcons

Who: Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 11:00 AM Arizona Time

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Spread: Falcons -5.5 (SI Sportsbook)

TV Network: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (click here for your free trial)

Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM will carry the game locally in Phoenix

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

How the Cardinals Have Reached Their Fourth Starting QB This Year

Meet New Starting QB David Blough

Three Cardinals Out vs. Falcons, Four More Questionable

Yes, Jesse Luketa Got His J.J. Watt Jersey