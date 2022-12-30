Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa asked for a signed J.J. Watt jersey before his retirement - and he got it, albeit after hilarious circumstances.

Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa has been the talk of the town in recent days, but perhaps not exactly in the best way.

Luketa, a rookie seventh-round pick, was like many of us after hearing of J.J. Watt's decision to retire at the end of the season. The only difference? He sees Watt every day in the locker room, and also was able to request a signed jersey even in the adversity of being on another planet after wisdom tooth removal:

“I posted the tweet yesterday and then I kind of just put my phone down, because I knew it would be crazy. I took my son to his pediatric appointment … and I’m coming home and I check my phone … I’m scrolling through it and there’s this number that I don’t recognize that FaceTime’s me," said Watt to reporters on Wednesday.

"I’m like, ‘I’m not going to answer a FaceTime that I don’t know.’ I let it go to voicemail and then I get a text from that number and it’s a voice memo.

“I play this voice memo and it’s, I wish I could play it so bad, and it is incoherent. Complete incoherence. I’m like, ‘What the hell is this?’ I literally thought it was distorted from the phone. Ten seconds later, a picture comes through and it’s Jesse Luketa.

"He has cotton balls in both of his [cheeks], he just got his wisdom teeth out. He was high off his ass, he has no clue what he’s doing. In the message, he says like, ‘J.J., I just heard you were retiring. All I want is a jersey at the end of the season.’

That voice memo was revealed by the Cardinals yesterday, and today we found out Luketa did in fact receive his coveted jersey.

Luketa would be smart to put that away sooner than later.

