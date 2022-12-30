Meet New Cardinals Starting QB David Blough

The Arizona Cardinals will be starting QB David Blough against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's what we know about their newest passer:

The Arizona Cardinals are on to their fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks, with David Blough ready to get the start in Week 17's road matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

With Kyler Murray still waiting to have surgery on his torn ACL, Colt McCoy was hopeful he would return to action after missing last Sunday night's game with a concussion.

Yet after being cleared (in the words of McCoy), head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Friday that he was still dealing with concussion symptoms. With Trace McSorley not exactly impressing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cardinals now look to Blough.

Upon hearing the news, many fans have reacted in similar fashion: Who? A big shoutout to the population of owls and 2000's hip hop artist Mike Jones, but that's not the answer to the question Cardinals fans find themselves asking.

Who is David Blough?

Meet Cardinals Starting QB David Blough

Blough (6-1, 205 lbs) is a 27-year-old QB who first entered the league in 2019 after going undrafted out of Purdue. Initially signed by the Cleveland Browns, he was traded to the Detroit Lions.

Later during his rookie season - with Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel both hurt - Blough started the final five games of the season for Detroit. He went 0-5 during that stretch, throwing for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Since, he hasn't started a game but did feature in the late stages of a 47-7 blowout to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 49 yards and one interception.

Blough's final training camp before eventually being cut/signing with the Minnesota Vikings was documented on Hard Knocks over this past summer.

If nothing else, the HBO series made some internet fans for life.

On Dec. 14, the Cardinals signed Blough to the active roster from Minnesota's practice squad.

Blough, now set to see his first taste of action as Arizona's starting quarterback, has slowly gotten practice reps since his arrival.

When McCoy was effectively ruled out last week, Kingsbury said McSorley/Blough would split reps with McSorley getting most as the starter.

When asked if Blough getting extra reps would throw off the flow of practice, Kingsbury responded with:

“Not a ton. Not a ton. I think it’s only fair to him if he is pressed into action that he’s at least repped our offense a few times this week going into the game," he said.

McSorley also spoke on working with Blough to master the playbook.

“Working with him has been great. We sit and we watch tape together. For me, it kind of helps me to learn things even a little bit deeper to kind of take on a, I don’t want to say teaching role, but if he’s asking me questions, I’ve kind of got to be able to have those answers for him," McSorley said.

"It’s making me stay on top of my game and the game plan and everything that I’ve got going on. He’s been great. And the systems he came from, then him coming in, jumping right in, learning everything, just immersing himself fully and taking advantage of whatever opportunity comes. Being communicative with all of us, even with (QB) Colt (McCoy), (QB) Kyler (Murray), (Co-Pass Game Coordinator/QBs coach) Cam (Turner) and (Head Coach) Kliff (Kingsbury).

"We’re all open talking about everything and helping each other out, so it’s been great.”

Blough has certainly showed what he can do, at least in front of the whole country on a holiday.

After revealing Blough would get the start, Kingsbury offered some compliments for their new starter:

"He's a sharp kid. Knows some of the - I'd say base concepts and the game-plan stuff he's done a nice job picking up this week. We'll make sure we tailor the script to stuff he feels good about and let him go try to play fast and execute at a high level," Kingsbury said.

We'll see how Blough handles his first start in a Cardinals uniform, but his play could largely dictate who will get the keys to the car in San Francisco to conclude the regular season.

That isn't lost on him.

"You never know how many opportunities you get in this league, and to be able to be standing here after getting here a few weeks ago, I'm excited to go cut it loose and give these guys everything I got," Blough said (h/t ESPN's Josh Weinfuss).

"As a backup in this league, you have to prepare yourself as if you're gonna play and then you go and do your job. Every stop along the way, I think somewhat of an opportunity like this has come along and you gotta prove that you're ready and can handle these situations."

