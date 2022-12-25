How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
The Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do their best to ensure everybody has a Merry Christmas at State Farm Stadium later tonight.
The Cardinals enter their final home game of the season riding a four-game losing streak and a swirling gust of drama and speculation on nearly everybody's future. Things have gone quite south for the organization, but a win over Tom Brady might help alleviate some if the misfortunate - at least for now.
It's not as if the Buccaneers are on a path to the Super Bowl, although they do lead the NFC South despite being 6-8. Their -41 point differential is No. 25 in the NFL, and should the season end today, they would host a home playoff game.
Such is life in the NFL, and without Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, it's up to the Cardinals to figure out how a Christmas miracle will ensue.
Here's how you can watch:
Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
When: Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6:20 p.m. Arizona time.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Spread: Buccaneers -7
How to Watch: NBC
How to Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial here)
How to Listen: 98.7 FM
