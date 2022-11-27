Skip to main content

Justin Herbert Reaches Two Massive Passing Milestones vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit not one but two major passing milestones in Week 12's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has reached two major passing milestones in Week 12's contest against the Arizona Cardinals. 

With two touchdown passes in the first half, Herbert has passed former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the second-most passing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first three seasons. Dan Marino is in first. 

He found Keenan Allen on a two-yard pass for his first score before hitting DeAndre Carter for a 33-yard touchdown to accomplish the feat.

Herbert was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and immediately impressed upon arrival. He set the following records for a rookie quarterback:

Most passing touchdowns: 31

Most passing yards per game: 289.1

Most 300 yard passing games: 8

Most completions: 396

Herbert's two scores through the air gave Los Angeles a 14-10 lead over Arizona in the first half.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Herbert also hit another piece of history in the final stages of the game.

Heading into Sunday, Herbert needed just 208 passing yards to surpass NFL legend Peyton Manning for the second most passing yards by a quarterback in his first three seasons. Andrew Luck is currently first in that category. 

There's been just one game this season where Herbert did not throw for over 200 yards. 

He crossed the 208-yard mark late in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard pass to Josh Palmer on the left sideline.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Halftime: Cardinals Lead Chargers 17-14

Cardinals' Three Keys to Victory vs. Chargers

Gameday: Play Like You Have Nothing to Lose

Kliff Kingsbury No. 2 in NFL Hot Seat Rankings

Kyler, Kliff Hashed Out Differences per Report

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Murray Conner
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Lead at Halftime vs. Chargers

By Donnie Druin
Arizona Cardinals Greg Dortch (83) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Greg Dortch, Byron Murphy Headline List of Cardinals' Inactives vs. Chargers

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals: Three Keys to Victory vs. Chargers

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Cardinals Gameday: Play Like You Have Nothing to Lose

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Ranks No. 2 in NFL Hot Seat Rankings

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Kliff
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury 'Hashed Out Differences' per Report

By Donnie Druin
Hopkins Conner
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Five Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Chargers

By Donnie Druin
Greg Dortch
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch Unlikely to Play vs. Chargers, per Report

By Donnie Druin