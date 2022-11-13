Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Long-Shot' to Play vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday, as the quarterback is still moving "gingerly" according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Colt McCoy is prepared to start in his place.

The Cardinals aren't the only team dealing with those problems, however.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be without quarterback Matthew Stafford against Arizona with a concussion, according to Rapoport.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week that Stafford likely suffered the concussion last Sunday but symptoms didn't appear until later. Stafford did not participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the following:

"The Rams have been preparing as if they will start Wolford, even as Stafford has shown signs of improvement from his concussion symptoms throughout the week, according to sources. The Rams' goal is to give Stafford as much time as possible to complete the necessary steps to clear the protocol sometime Sunday morning, according to sources."

Cardinals fans will remember John Wolford quite well, as he led the Rams to a decisive Week 17 victory over Arizona to conclude the 2020 season to give LA a playoff spot and send the Cardinals home for good.

Thus far, Stafford has thrown for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year. In the Week 3 win over Arizona, Stafford threw for 249 yards but didn't record either a touchdown or interception, the only such game where he went 0-0 in those stats. He finished with a season-high passer rating of 103.6.

Inactives will officially be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

There's still a possibility Stafford and Murray are able to go, but all reports suggest we'll see a battle of the ages between Wolford and McCoy.

