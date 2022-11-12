Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been under heavy scrutiny as of late.

Perhaps deservingly so, as the Cardinals are a mere 3-6 and are a loss or two from the realization of sitting on the couch for the postseason.

Those weren't the expectations set from fans and the organization when Kingsbury inked a contract extension in the offseason alongside general manager Steve Keim and quarterback Kyler Murray.

On The Herd With Colin Cowherd, host Colin Cowherd had plenty to offer on the current state of the Cardinals:

"What's the hardest coaching job in the NFL? This morning, I would argue Arizona. It appears his owner resents his star quarterback, and the quarterback kind of resents the owner. I think Kliff is a really good guy, and a better coach than most of us thought. He was fired in college by his alma mater," said Cowherd.

"But Kyler's a handful. It's also [Sean} McVay-Pete Carroll-Kyle Shanahan twice a year in-division, and there's now expectations based on Kliff and Kyler having some good early years. I think going forward, everything is on the table with Kliff Kingsbury."

Shortly before receiving his extension, there were whispers of Kingsbury reportedly being interested in a move back to the college ranks. The Cardinals ultimately kept him with the team through 2027.

Now, all options are on the table says Cowherd.

"First of all: Texas A&M/Oklahoma in short time are probably gonna need a coach. Kingsbury's NFL experience, back to college, I think he would be the first choice if I was the athletic director as Texas A&M or Oklahoma. It would be Kliff Kingsbury. He recruited Texas for years," he said.

"Second, I could see Arizona firing Kliff Kingsbury because they're trapped. I could also see Arizona moving Kyler Murray for a lot of picks. It would be an awful dead cap situation for about a year, but if you get a bunch of picks... I mean look at Seattle when they moved Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson was older, you could get a lot of picks: You could get first-round picks, get two or three of those back-to-back years, take a couple quarterbacks and see if one pans out.

"Cam [Newton] had a unique personality and Aaron's got a unique personality, and Kyler's got a unique personality. You want em? You gotta deal with it. And I think Kliff Kingsbury's done a really good job.

"Kingsbury I think has phenomenally high EQ (emotional intelligence). I think he's got great EQ. I think Kliff can handle a lot. I just don't think I could handle what he's handling. The owner. The quarterback. I think Kliff is built- he reminds me a little bit of Lincoln Riley. Like if he goes to the podium and stuff's flying, he can contextualize it. He's very, very bright on the spot, but I could see it going any way ... I could see Kliff coming in and saying, 'Oklahoma wants me' and [Arizona] just saying, 'Alright, we're gonna try something else because we have to.' That's the situation."

