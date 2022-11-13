Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and is questionable heading into Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

However, he is not expected to play according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Murray was marked as a DNP on Wednesday (the Cardinals held a walk-thru so that was merely an estimate of his participation) before being limited on Thursday and Friday.

"We don't want him to feel any sort of pressure to not run or not play his game to an extent and so we'll make sure that he feels fully comfortable if we're going to put him out there on Sunday and we won't know until we get out there and run him around game day," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday.

Through nine games, Murray has thrown for 2,168 yards with 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. His current 6.0 yards per attempt is the lowest of his career, as the longest pass he's completed thus far has been for 38 yards. He's been sacked 17 times the last four weeks.

In their last meeting, Murray threw for 314 yards with a season-high 58 passing attempts.

Unless something changes pre game, the Cardinals will roll with Colt McCoy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported similar sentiments and added the following:

"Cardinals sources told ESPN the team does not expect to decide whether Kyler Murray will start against the Rams until they see him in pregame warm-ups and determine how well he can move. But a source told ESPN that friends of McCoy's called the Rams on Saturday night to purchase ‘a bunch of tickets’ to Sunday's game in Los Angeles," Schefter said.

Last season, McCoy played in eight games, three of which were starts. He completed 74 of 99 attempts for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Inactives will officially be announced 90 minutes prior to game time.

