Pressure is mounting for the Arizona Cardinals.

The team has battled through suspension, injury and practically any other obstacle imaginable during their 3-6 start to the season.

Arizona has plenty of excuses, but the reality of the NFL is excuses are available for every team.

Another reality many people believe: The Cardinals shouldn't be in their current position, or at least not at 3-6 regardless of what outside factors have led to their midseason position.

Thus, the shoulders of head coach Kliff Kingsbury carry plenty of weight and pressure moving forward. His team is on the brink of practical playoff elimination before their bye week.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim hears that noise, but assured listeners of 98.7's Burns and Gambo Kingsbury's job isn't in jeopardy.

"No. I think Kliff has done everything he can to his power, and I think at times there were... We've had enough meetings. We've had enough internal discussions that you see the film and the things that are taught and the mistakes that are made. I feel confident that our coaching staff is doing a good job of trying to put these guys in positions to succeed," Keim said.

"At the end of the day, we know they have to execute. We just haven't executed enough, for whatever reason that is, I can't put my finger on [it]. It's something we're certainly working on every day, and it's at the top of our list to fix. Again, it starts this Sunday against the Rams. There's a lot of uncertainty with this game coming up, but [the game] is another opportunity for us to put our best foot forward."

Those meetings Keim touched on are with the likes of himself, Kingsbury, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and owner Michael Bidwill.

It's not typical for a team's owner to actually sit down with coaches and watch film, but Kingsbury said this week it's helped the communication flow to ensure the right messages are being sent.

"We sit with Michael and watch the film [with] VJ and I every week, so he has a great understanding of what we're trying to do and where we're falling short," Kingsbury said.

"We take ownership for what we need to take ownership for and say what we're going to do moving forward. The communication has been clear and everybody's been great."

Earlier this week, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported he would be "very surprised" if Kingsbury was fired during the season.

If that actually holds will only be told with time. Yet for now, Kingsbury still has the public vote of confidence from the front office.

