J.J. Watt Addresses Future in Coaching, Television

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter to answer a few questions on his future after hanging up the cleats for good.

After he officially hung his cleats up for good, there's been one burning question surrounding Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt: What in the world is he going to do with all that free time?

Watt's been a sacred grinder for his entire career, taking little time away in the offseason before getting back to work to prepare for the next season.

Football centralized his entire life. Now, his wife and son will take center stage.

Yet that will completely fill the void: Watt will have some time to spare, and whatever path he chooses, he'll likely dive into it 100%.

There's been some debate as to what Watt's short and long-term future holds. Prior to his final game, Watt said coaching would be ideal if not for the other (insert censored word):

“If there’s a role where you can coach but not do any of the other bullshit, yeah. Sign me up. And (if) they pay you a lot, that’d be great. Wherever that job is, I’ll take it. I love the act of coaching at practice. I love teaching and coaching. I love putting on the film of practice and saying, ‘Hey, I think this is what we can do.’" said Watt.

"I don’t want to break down film. I don’t want to be at the Combine. I don’t want to be up in the office until 11:00 PM game planning, so no I don’t think I’ll do any of that. Will I stop by practices and tell guys how I think they can be better? Absolutely. Will I maybe coach high school someday because I think it’s an extremely impactful position where you can truly help impact kids lives? Yeah, I think I could see that someday, but NFL and college you’re not going to catch me out there.”

That was re-affirmed recently on Twitter when Watt answered a fan who asked if he would be interested in coaching:

Watt's a great personality, and many believe that could translate to a role as a color analyst or studio host for some lucky broadcast network.

He says it's a possibility:

Although it's unsure if Watt will ever pursue the action movie with The Rock like previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested, almost anything seems possible for a man who has already accomplished so much on the field.

