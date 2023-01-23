Report: Cardinals, Sean Payton to Meet Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton this Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals continue their coaching search to replace Kliff Kingsbury, as a wide array of names have been requested/interviewed up to this point.

A total of eight names currently occupy the list, but none bigger than Sean Payton - who once led the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl and is one of the more solidified coaches available on the block.

The Cardinals initially requested to interview him alongside three others (Vance Joseph, Brian Flores and DeMeco Ryans were the only initial names), but things fell silent between Payton and Arizona.

Until now.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport confirmed an earlier report from Howard Balzer that the Cardinals were going to interview Payton on Thursday.

The Cardinals thus far have interviewed: Vance Joseph, Dan Quinn and Frank Reich. Brian Flores is set to interview with Arizona today and Ejiro Evero/DeMeco Ryans/Aaron Glenn were supposed to interview with the team over the weekend.

No news has confirmed the Glenn/Evero interviews took place and Ryans reportedly canceled his Sunday interview with Arizona in order to focus on the NFC Divisional Round meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. It's unknown if the two sides will meet in the future at this time.

The cost to acquire Payton will be steep, as the Saints - who still own the rights to Payton's contract - are asking for significant draft capital which will feature a minimum of a first-round pick. Payton will also command $20 million a season in salary.

Whether or not the Cardinals are willing to meet those demands is an entirely different subject. Yet at the least, they're bringing him in to interview.

