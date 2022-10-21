Skip to main content

A.J. Green Doesn't Appear in Cardinals Win vs. Saints

Veteran receiver A.J. Green's future with the Arizona Cardinals keeps looking gloomy by the second.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the first time in his borderline Hall-of-Fame career, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green didn't log a snap in a game in which he was active and dressed.

Arizona won 42-34 against New Orleans on Thursday Night Football. In the win, Kyler Murray had 20 completions, and none of them were to Green.

The 34-year-old receiver only had 10 receptions for 56 yards through the first six games of 2022. His 5.6 yards per reception this season is easily a far cry from his 15.7 mark in 2021 when he caught 54 passes for 848 yards in 16 games. 

The Cardinals have gotten contributions from other wide receivers. Before his foot injury, Marquise Brown led the team in receptions (43). Greg Dortch found success early in the season and has 22 receptions for the year. 2021 second-round pick Rondale Moore has returned from injury and totaled 17 receptions in his first three games.

With Brown being placed on Injured Reserve this week, Green's potential role on the roster was secure.

But the return of DeAndre Hopkins from a six-game suspension and the acquisition of Robbie Anderson has made Green's role dwindle even further.

Green has also battled injuries this season. He suffered a knee injury in Week 3 and missed Week 4.

After Thursday's win, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Green not playing was a result of the team giving snaps to Anderson and getting Moore involved in the offense.

"It just worked out that way," Kingsbury said.

Green was one of three active players for the Cardinals who did not play Thursday — the other two were quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley. 

The possibility of Green being released in the future shouldn't be overlooked. Brown is expected to miss six weeks and once he returns, Green could be shown out the door. Barring injury, he would be the sixth receiver on the team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In early October, Arizona released Andy Isabella, who had requested permission to seek a trade in the offseason and voiced his frustrations in the preseason as he looked to go elsewhere.

After catching two passes on four targets in the team's Week 6 loss vs. the Seahawks, Green blamed Arizona's offensive issues on struggling with details.

"We're just not doing the little things," he said.

Green's days of being a Pro Bowler are easily behind him. 

But the fact that his playing time has now diminished entirely certainly doesn't bode well.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Budda Baker Praises Cardinals Defense 

Cardinals Report Card: Week 7 Win Over Saints

Kyler Murray's Thoughts After Win vs. Saints

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals' Big Win vs Saints

Four Takeaways from Cardinals' 42-34 Win Over Saints

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker Teases Marco Wilson, Praises Defense after TNF Win
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Praises Defense After Saints Win

By Donnie Druin
Kyler Murray
Analysis

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Speaks Following Victory Over Saints

By Donnie Druin
Isaiah Simmons DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Report Card: Week 7 vs. Saints

By Kyler Burd
USATSI_19266145
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals High-Scoring TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints

By Richie Bradshaw
USATSI_19267076
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

What Went Right/Wrong in Arizona Cardinals Big TNF Win vs New Orleans Saints

By Richie Bradshaw
Isaiah Simmons
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Four Takeaways From Cardinals' 42-34 Win Over Saints

By Ryan Sanudo
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Defeat Saints on Thursday Night Football

By Donnie Druin
Marco Wilson Antonio Hamilton
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Highlights: Cardinals Intercept Andy Dalton for Back-to-Back Touchdowns

By Donnie Druin