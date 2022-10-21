Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was crucial in their Thursday Night Football victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Here's transcripts of everything

On how it feels to get the win:

“It feels really good. I take it for what it is. I think there are a lot of things that we could have done better out there, but going without a (home) win in 360-plus days is crazy. It feels good to get a win.”

On having wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back:

“It was great. His energy, he is as talented as ever. Just having him out there- it didn’t look like there was any rust. He knocked it off if he had any. Just his communication, his feel for the game- all of that, you can’t put a price tag on him.”

On if he felt his timing with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was good:

“Pretty good. We missed a couple that we would usually hit, but again, for the first game back I thought he played well.”

On what kind of sign it is for the future with the offense:

“I thought offensively we made good attempts today. Again, there were some things I thought we could have done better than we did.”

On his discussion with Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the game:

“He gets really animated on the sideline sometimes, so I just said, ‘Calm down. We’re good.’ We ended up scoring, so that was good. That’s all that was said.”

On if he was upset over the called timeout:

“No. The clock was running down and we couldn’t have gotten off the play that we were trying to run, so I guess that was my fault.”

On Coach Kliff Kingsbury seeming calm:

“He’s usually chill, until Sunday.”

On how he and Coach Kliff Kingsbury move past that:

“It doesn’t phase me and I don’t think it phases him. We’re just trying to win. It’s an in-the-moment kind of thing. After that, we’re good.”

On if wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was calling for the ball:

“If you know (DeAndre Hopkins) you know he’s always trying to get the ball, but yeah, he was pretty talkative today.”

On Eno Benjamin raising his game in big time moments:

“He’s one of those players. He got drafted late, but he’s always been a great football player. I played with Eno (Benjamin) since high school, with us both from Texas. He’s been a great football player for as long as I can remember. I’m not surprised with anything that he’s accomplished or will accomplish in the future. He runs hard. He always falls forward. He can catch the rock. He’s a good football player.”

On being on the sidelines for the 14 points from the defense:

“It’s huge. You take those 14 points off it’s 28-34. It was good, it was great. They have been playing well all season, so I wasn’t really surprised with what they were doing. When they come they come in bunches, so it was good to see them.”

On playing ahead, instead of behind:

“You’re more comfortable, but understanding that the game isn’t over. The game at the end felt like it was never ending. That’s how NFL games are. I thought the team played well today.”

On how wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins opened up the rest of the offense:

“There were a couple of times he was one on one and I was surprised that they did that. Not having Marshon (Lattimore) or their other DB out, for them to keep playing man, you just have to take what they give you. If you have (Hopkins) one-on-one, that’s a matchup that I’ll take every time.”

On what he saw from wide receiver Robbie Anderson:

“It was his first week here. It was a short week. It’s tough to try and come in here, learn the offense. He had a couple of plays tonight where he couldn't get him the rock unfortunately, but he’ll get going.”

On if he was happy with his performance:

“I was good. I was better. Obviously, there were some things I wish I could have done better. There were some throws I missed. I couldn't pull the trigger off, but we’ll get better.”

On if he feels happier than he has been:

“It’s more so going home. On the drive, driving home after a win. It’s definitely a better feeling going home than after a loss. You just say, ‘what the hell,’ and you think about everything that transpired in the game that you should have done better. This time just being able to reflect that it was a win. We get a 10-day break before we play a good Minnesota team. It’s definitely a better feeling.”

On new faces starting on the offensive line:

“When I go out there, it’s seamless. They tell me before the game our rotation. I’m talking in the huddle, but whoever is out there is out there. I have full confidence in whoever is out there. They did well. They did their job. It’s a better night for us, offensively.”

On if he prefers an up-tempo style of offense:

“Tonight was different. We huddled up, so we would not have any pre-snap penalties and all of those mistakes we had been making. I mean we won, so I have to give the benefits to my guys, especially since (Hopkins) hasn’t been playing with us. Getting Robbie (Anderson) in there. Billy (Price) was the new center tonight. We were trying to get everybody on the same page and I thought we did well.”

