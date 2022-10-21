After breaking the home losing streak with a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints, one thing is abundantly clear: DeAndre Hopkins is the offense for the Arizona Cardinals.

That doesn't come as a surprise to many. Adding a top-three receiver back into the lineup will improve any team but the difference that Hopkins makes is almost unbelievable.

There are still offensive issues and the spat between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury will spur conversations on sports talk shows for the next several days, but a win is a win at the end of the day.

Defense

Defensive Line - B-

The defensive line was a bit quieter than we have come to expect of them in recent weeks, but overall put together a solid performance.

Zach Allen had an impressive tackle for loss and a pass defensed. He continues to be a shining light for the Cardinals on defense and his improvement certainly has him in the running for Most Improved Cardinal.

Rashard Lawrence can't seem to catch a break. He has been dealing with a hand issue for the past couple of weeks and went down early in the Saints contest and was carted off the field. Hope he is better soon as the defensive line is better with him in the lineup.

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was held to just 49 yards on 11 attempts. Good job to the big guys up front.

Linebackers - A-

This position group might have been the real surprise of the game.

Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons both finished in the top five for tackles, Collins with 9 and Simmons with 5.

Although a good performance by itself, this position groups grade was massively upgraded because of an Isaiah Simmons pick-six that gave the Cardinals a two-score lead heading into halftime.

The first pick-six of his career, Simmons read Andy Dalton's eyes the whole way and snagged a ball that most linebackers don't have the hands to reel in. He then returned the pick 56 yards for a score.

The interception was impressive, but maybe more important for the team as a whole is the continued development of Collins. His nine tackles led the team and he is starting to look like a force in the run game.

Secondary - B

Marco Wilson redeemed himself in a big way with the first pick-six of his career in the second quarter, but his game did not start out on the right foot.

In what I am sure will be a meme in no time, Wilson gave up a long bomb to Rashid Shaheed early in the game and was dragged into the endzone, literally, by the Saints receiver.

Luckily, the position group recovered well from those early misses.

Antonio Hamilton had a great game that included an interception of his own and two defended passes.

Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson continue to show they are one of the most efficient safety duos in the league and the group combined for 10 tackles and three broken-up passes.

Saints rookie Chris Olave was allowed to haul in seven catches for 106 yards, but a lot of this was during garbage time in the fourth quarter when Vance Joseph called his infamous prevent defense packages so those numbers don't impact this grade much.

Offense

Running Backs - A

This grade isn't only because I have been on the Eno Train since he was drafted. Eno Benjamin played a legitimately spectacular game.

At only 5'9", 207 pounds Benjamin is not a physically imposing player but his presence on the field is unmistakable.

With James Conner still out, Benjamin had the first real breakout game of his career. He finished the day with 92 yards on 12 carries and got into the endzone late in the game to seal the victory.

Rookie Keaontay Ingram also saw extended playing time and although he was not nearly as efficient as Benjamin still added a touchdown.

James Conner brings a lot of value in redvzone situations, but Benjamin should be securing his place as the Cardinals first and second down back between the 20s.

Wide Receivers - B

I get it. That seems like a low grade after a monster performance from the returning DeAndre Hopkins, but he was nearly the only receiver in the game.

It is no secret that the offense needs Hopkins to succeed and succeed he did. He was targeted 14 times and caught 10 of those balls for 103 yards. He clearly showed he is still one of the best in the business.

The gap between Hopkins and the next closest receiver, Rondale Moore, is wild. Moore had one reception for 31 yards for the entire evening.

Greg Dortch found the end zone on a 5-yard toss, but that was his only reception of the game.

Murray only targeted new receiver Robbie Anderson once on a failed 3rd-and-long attempt.

For the Cardinals to see some sustained offensive success Hopkins has to be part of an efficient offense, not a one man show.

Tight Ends - C

Low output, bad blocking. That is almost all there is to say about this position group.

In his excitement over having Hopkins back, Murray seemed to forget that Zach Ertz exists and largely ignored the middle of the field.

Ertz also whiffed on a block that could have given Eno Benjamin another touchdown and rookie Trey McBride has yet to make a real impact on the team.

Offensive Line - B+

From the eye test alone, this seemed to be the best offensive line performance of the season so far.

There were multiple moments in which Murray had time to throw the ball but made some questionable decisions and took unnecessary sacks. Can't fault his line for that.

The biggest difference maker in the performance was the decision to replace Sean Harlow at center with Billy Price and Max Garcia at left guard with Cody Ford.

Price and Ford seemed to make a world of difference and as long as Rodney Hudson continues to miss time this should the lineup the Cardinals roll with.

Quarterback - B

This was not a perfect game and Kyler Murray is still making bad decisions from time to time, but it was the most complete game from the young quarterback this season.

Murray had 204 yards through the air and a touchdown along with 30 more on the ground. His 68.9% completion rate was the second best of the season and his 100.4 passer rating is the best it's been in 2022.

He can still improve his decision-making, notably, knowing when to throw the ball away.

In the first half, Murray became visibly frustrated with Kliff Kingsbury but after an outburst that will be the talk of the sports media world for a few days the offense started to click.

Murray needs to focus on his progressions and seeing the middle of the field, but having his safety blanket in Hopkins back will most likely calm him down and bring back a player that most fans know is incredibly talented.

