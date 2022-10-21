Skip to main content
Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Praises Defense After Saints Win

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker spoke with reporters after the game and praised the defense for their play while also having some fun with Marco Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker couldn't be more proud. 

It was a night for firsts for a handful of Cardinals defenders. Marco Wilson snagged his first interception of his career (along with Antonio Hamilton) while Isaiah Simmons scored the first touchdown of his career as well. 

Arizona's defense yet again rose to the occasion when they needed to, providing a momentum boost to propel the Cardinals to their first home win in nearly a full year while digging themselves back to one game from .500. 

Baker, who finished with five tackles (one TFL) and one pass defended, spoke with reporters following the game and praised his defensive teammates while also giving Wilson a hard time for his hands:

