The Arizona Cardinals have announced the following:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated safety Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve list.

"Washington can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

"In addition, the team has signed offensive linemen Jean Delance, Sage Doxtater and Koda Martin to the practice squad and has released punter Nolan Cooney and cornerback Jace Whittaker from the practice squad and placed defensive lineman Antwaun Woods on practice squad injured reserve.

"Doxtater and Martin both return to the Cardinals practice squad.

"Delance (6-5, 357) entered the league in May with Chicago as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Florida. He began his collegiate career at Texas in 2016 before transferring to Florida where he played four years with the Gators and appeared in 41 games, including starting 12 games at right tackle in 2021."

The timing for Washington's return could come at a crucial time, as safety Budda Baker was reported to have a high-ankle sprain after Sunday's loss to Seattle and is expected to miss one-to-two weeks according to Ian Rapoport.

Jalen Thompson and Chris Banjo are the only other safeties on the active roster. Washington was placed on IR back in early August with a chest injury.

Arizona travels to Los Angeles this week to take on the Rams.

