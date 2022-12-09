Skip to main content

DeAndre Hopkins Returns in Cardinals Friday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals saw the return of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Friday's injury report.

The Arizona Cardinals released their Friday injury report after only having a closed walk-thru, as the following are estimations of participation. 

DNP- Rashaad Coward, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy

Limited- Trysten Hill, Jonathan Ledbetter, Charles Washington 

Full- DeAndre Hopkins, Greg Dortch

Cardinals-Patriots Friday Injury Report 

4457F458-50B3-4F01-B9ED-E2A22D867C1F

The return of Hopkins to practice was vital after he missed Thursday with illness. Dortch also looks like a good bet to play on Monday. 

No other changes were made besides Jonathan Ledbetter being added to the report as limited today. The absence of Moore and Murphy doesn't bode well heading into the final day of practice.

Official game statuses will be revealed tomorrow. 

