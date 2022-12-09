DeAndre Hopkins Returns in Cardinals Friday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals released their Friday injury report after only having a closed walk-thru, as the following are estimations of participation.
DNP- Rashaad Coward, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy
Limited- Trysten Hill, Jonathan Ledbetter, Charles Washington
Full- DeAndre Hopkins, Greg Dortch
Cardinals-Patriots Friday Injury Report
The return of Hopkins to practice was vital after he missed Thursday with illness. Dortch also looks like a good bet to play on Monday.
Read More
No other changes were made besides Jonathan Ledbetter being added to the report as limited today. The absence of Moore and Murphy doesn't bode well heading into the final day of practice.
Official game statuses will be revealed tomorrow.
All Cardinals is GIVING AWAY four different prizes for the holidays including a signed Budda Baker jersey! All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel and comment on this video for a chance to win!
Follow All Cardinals on Facebook
Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube
Arizona Cardinals Top Stories
Bill Belichick Compliments Arizona Offense
How the Cardinals Can be Eliminated From Postseason Contention
Did Vance Joseph Throw Shade at Patriots Offense?