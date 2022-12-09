The Arizona Cardinals haven't had much to brag about this season.

Things have gone wildly astray in their 4-8 stretch through twelve games, and while every pair of eyes and criticism has been fixated on the offense, Arizona's defensive side of the ball isn't without blame either.

It's an odd thing to say considering their early stretch of strong play after a dismal opening scene vs, Kansas City. The Vance Joseph-led unit propelled Arizona to wins in the first half of the year but have since fallen from grace.

In their last six weeks, the Cardinals are allowing an average of 29.8 points per game.

Next up for Arizona are the New England Patriots, a .500 team that has struggled in their own regard.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sang the praises of Mac Jones and his supporting cast.

"It's scary when you watch the group because they have so much talent around Mac, and Mac's a good, young quarterback," Joseph said.

"He can process information quickly, the ball's out of his hands quickly. He's very, very smart. So you're kind of waiting for it explode, because they have so much talent on offense. But it's been run, quick game and it's been more screens. Hopefully they don't change that much Monday for us."

When asked on his general views of the offense, Joseph made a sly comment towards Patriots OC Matt Patricia.

"I see an offense that's running the football well. It's a very conservative pass game. A lot of screens, all kind of screens. It's how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right? 'Let's not turn the ball over, let's get 4 yards a play, and let's try to burn clock,'" Joseph said.

"That's what they're doing and that's what he's going to do on Monday night. He's going to be patient. Maybe take a shot from time to time. But for the most part, it's run game, it's quick game, and it's screens."

New England fans would probably agree with Joseph given how stagnant the Patriots have looked on that side of the ball, but certainly interesting comments nonetheless.

