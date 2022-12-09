The Arizona Cardinals have a slim shot at making the postseason.

At this moment, FiveThirtyEight gives them a 1% chance of making the playoffs.

While the math gets near NASA levels to figure out a path for the Cardinals to make it past Week 18, there are a few scenarios where Arizona can bow out of playoff contention as soon as this week.

Cards Wire's Jesse Root pointed out the following scenarios where the Cardinals would be sent home packing early.

Here's How the Cardinals Can be Eliminated From Playoff Contention in Week 14

A loss against the New England Patriots would eliminate them from NFC West contention. The 49ers (8-4) and Seahawks (7-5) are currently in contention for that spot. Arizona is just 1-4 in divisional games this year and will play San Francisco in Week 18.

Other scenarios where Arizona would be out of the divisional hunt:

SF WIN

or

ARI TIE + SEA WIN/TIE

or

ARI TIE + SF TIE

or

SF TIE + SEA WIN

There is also one scenario, as pointed out by Root, where Arizona can be eliminated completely from the postseason:

ARI LOSS + SEA WIN + NYG WIN/TIE

There's a ton of potential for things to go sideways, but the Cardinals can only focus on what they can control moving forward.

