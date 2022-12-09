Bill Belichick Compliments Cardinals Offense

The Arizona Cardinals have been lacking in nearly every phase of their play, but perhaps the most disappointing has been their offense.

Don't tell New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick that.

Captained by Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's offense hasn't quite gotten their feet settled with all the weapons at their disposal for various reasons.

However, Kingsbury's offense still holds the potential to show up on any given week, something Belichick and the rest of his staff can't discount.

"He has a good offensive system, we saw that in college," said Belichick to reporters (h/t Patriots.com).

"Had a lot of explosive plays and players at [Texas] Tech. They're explosive at Arizona and have been since he got there. Aggressive on fourth down, aggressive in the kicking game, aggressive on defense. Their whole style is pretty aggressive. But offensively they run it, they throw it, get the ball outside, get the ball down the field, quarterback's athletic. They've got a good attack."

The Cardinals are averaging just 17 points per game in their last three weeks of play.

Kingsbury and Belichick are very familiar with each other: They once worked together nearly 20 years ago as HC-QB duo in New England. Kingsbury was a backup quarterback for the Patriots in 2003.

Years later, running his own NFL team, Kingsbury gave major props to Belichick and how he shaped his coaching style.

“I think it was such an eyeopener what all he has put into this game and to do it at that level for that long. I’d been around some great coaches. My dad was a high school coach, but just to watch the processes they had in New England from kind of behind the veil was incredible," he said.

"It was a crash course in football, and I learned more in the time there than the rest of my life put together probably. It’s a football 101 for anybody who’s been through that program— coaches, players, anybody. To see him still doing it and the level he’s doing it at is just incredible.”

When the two squads meet on Monday Night Football, there's no shortage of love on both sides of the matchup.

