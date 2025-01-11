Cardinals Fined for Fights vs 49ers
Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting were fined for separate altercations with San Francisco 49ers WR Jauan Jennings in Week 18.
Thomas was fined $5,083 for unnecessary roughness after getting into it with Jennings in the second quarter. On the following play, Murphy-Bunting and Jennings exchanged some blows - which led to both being ejected.
Murphy-Bunting was fined $11,817 for the play while Jennings wasn't fined for either instance.
“The second one, just a normal pancake in a book of football. I took him to the ground and I tried to get up and he wouldn't let me get up. (He) just kept grabbing my jersey, grabbing my face mask as much as he could. Anything to grab me and I was just trying to get him off of me," Jennings said of the play.
Jennings was ejected with just 25 yards left before hitting the 1,000-yard receiving mark.
“It hurts a lot. I believe everything happens for a reason. Give me another chance. There's a first time for everything, so next year," Jennings added after the game.
The Cardinals finished the season out with a bang, routing the 49ers 47-24 to finish with eight wins on the year, doubling their total from 2023.
“I definitely feel like we're building something special. I'm very excited for the next season to come. Just the resilience of the team, staying together. Truly, guys that really love each other, want to play for each other, and that's all that matters," star safety Budda Baker said.
"We understand we left a lot on the table this year, and we are going to get back right.”