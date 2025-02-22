Cardinals GM Gets Honest on Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals march into 2025 with questions on the organization from top to bottom - including quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray - the team's No. 1 pick back in 2019 - is no stranger to those talks, but such is life for a quarterback entering his seventh season and on a massive contract.
It's tough to win in the NFL. Extremely tough - though Murray hasn't quite done enough of that for one reason or another.
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM and was asked about Murray:
GM: Kyler, Cardinals Need to Be More Consistent
“It’s the same thing with our whole team. We have to finish. There were those tight games. Was it only Kyler? No, there were other things that the rest of the team could do. Does Kyler have to play better? Absolutely he does," said Ossenfort.
“When Kyler was (not turning the ball over and generating explosives), he was rolling. … And then when those games get tight and we turn the ball over and Kyler’s involved in some of those, that’s where it’s going to be tough to win and it’s going to be tough to win late in the season when the window of opportunity just shrinks.
"That’s a hump we have to get over. Kyler has to improve on that. The whole team has to improve on that. We have to raise our level of consistency.”
For practically his entire career, Murray's been one of the more polarizing figures in Arizona sports thanks to his obvious talent not always producing results.
The Cardinals have appeared in the postseason just once during Murray's six years in the desert.
Many thought Arizona flipped that script in 2024 after starting 6-4 and entering the bye week atop the NFC West - though Murray's eight interceptions played a big role in the Cardinals ultimately missing the playoffs.
The Cardinals have been fairly consistent in their message of putting a better team around Murray, and the offseason will give plenty of opportunity with roughly $70 million to spend in free agency on top of six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Murray finished 2024 completing 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.