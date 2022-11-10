Hard Knocks Reveals Murray-Hopkins Sideline Argument

Verbal exchanges on the sideline have somewhat become the norm for the Arizona Cardinals.

Multiple times, broadcast cameras have caught Kyler Murray involved in heated exchanges with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

That's a result of the failed offensive ways of Arizona with a splash of frustration and miscommunication. The Cardinals are 3-6 on the season, somewhat thanks to the offense not handling their business when needed.

During the most recent loss to Seattle, another dispute was picked up involving Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Murray missed Hopkins wide open down the field and Arizona was forced to punt.

HBO's Hard Knocks was able to catch what the two were saying to each other.

Hopkins: "One [Murray], what you lookin at bro? What you see?"

Murray: "I was lookin at you!"

Hopkins: "Come on bro, that sh-- wide open! I'm trying to win!"

Murray: "I'm gonna get you the ball! I'm gonna get you the ball! Calm the f--- down!"

Shortly after, Kingsbury gathered his troops and attempted to calm everybody down, knowing the tension was high.

After the loss, Hopkins played the scuffle off.

“That’s who he is and I love it. Just talking about what we can do and it’s good, I love it. It’s good to have somebody like that who’s emotionally passionate with their craft," Hopkins said.

“It’s football. A guy like (Buccaneers QB) Tom Brady doing it, you don’t see people blowing it up. But Kyler gets a lot of jump for being passionate and as a player, I love it.”

