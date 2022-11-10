Practically nothing has gone to plan for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

They've yet to play complementary football all year, let alone fully complete a 60-minute game.

Playoff hopes appear to be down the drain unless a miracle second half comeback can happen. In fairness, if any team knows that finishing the season holds more importance than the start, it's the Cardinals.

Yet hopes aren't quite as high moving forward based off what we seen, and ESPN's Josh Weinfuss would agree.

In midseason updates across the league for each team, the Cardinals (surprisingly) didn't receive high praise:

ESPN Says Cardinals are in State of Disarray

Arizona was discussed on three different levels by ESPN/Weinfuss, first discussing what is already known through the first half of the season:

"The Cardinals aren't a well-organized team. They've been plagued by mental errors and self-inflicted mistakes, a sign of a lack of discipline. Arizona's offense also can't find a rhythm, which, for a team that has a slew of stars on the offensive side of the ball, doesn't bode well for the future. This is a team that's currently in a state of disarray," Weinfuss said before moving on to what we don't know about the Cardinals yet.

"What we don't know yet: How the Cardinals will respond to the first half of the season. Throughout the first two months, coach Kliff Kingsbury has said time and time again that the Cardinals hope this season will unfold as the opposite of last year: a slow start followed by a strong finish. The question now is: Is this team capable of resurrecting this season?"

Weinfuss says a key injury to watch is the potential return of center Rodney Hudson.

"Key injury to watch: Center Rodney Hudson's knee might hold a key -- not the key -- to the rest of the season. The more time he misses, the more the offense will likely look unorganized and be unproductive. He was the glue that held it together -- not just the offensive line, the entire offense.

"His ability to present a sense of calm upfront and guide quarterback Kyler Murray through checks and defensive schemes was a major factor in the Cardinals' success the past couple of years."

