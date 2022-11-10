Cardinals Take Top Corner Prospect in SI Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to pick highly in the 2023 NFL Draft after a dismal 3-6 start to the season.

The team is currently projected to pick at No. 7, although plenty of time exists to fix that in either direction.

Should Arizona remain in that ballpark, where could the Cardinals go?

Multiple quarterbacks are expected to go at the very top of the draft, pushing other positional talent down the board to teams like Arizona.

While OLB, DL and OL are favored position groups for the Cardinals to target, in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft, Arizona snags some top talent at corner with Georgia's Kelee Ringo:

Cardinals Take DB Kelee Ringo in Mock Draft

7. Arizona Cardinals: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

"Several Cardinals cornerbacks are slated to become unrestricted free agents following the 2022 season, including Byron Murphy. Ringo is a former five-star recruit with an elite combination of size (6'2", 205 pounds) and speed (4.35 40-yard dash)," said Kevin Hanson.

"In addition to his elite speed and closing burst, he plays physically at the line of scrimmage and in run support. His interception on Saturday highlights the strengths of his game and makes him my CB1."

Bryan Bresee, (IDL, Clemson), Paris Johnson Jr., (OT, Ohio State), Peter Skoronski, (OT, Northwestern), Tyree Wilson, (edge, Texas Tech) and Joey Porter Jr. (CB, Penn State) all went after Ringo in the mock draft.

Trayvon Mullen and Antonio Hamilton are set to join Murphy as unrestricted free agents next offseason, though Arizona would be wise to lock Murphy down considering his play thus far.

