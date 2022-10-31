Skip to main content

Kingsbury: Rodney Hudson Won't Play vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury says Rodney Hudson won't play vs. Seattle.

Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has played just four games this season due to a knee injury. Hudson, a key piece of Arizona's play in the trenches, is set to miss yet another week after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he believes Hudson won't play in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks. 

"I would say at least this week he'll be out. Not sure moving forward where that'll be, but at some point in the future I expect him back," Kingsbury said on Monday.

"I mean, he's a Pro Bowl caliber center, very established leader. Very cerebral, great at the mic points, doing all those things. If you lose a piece like that, it's never gonna be easy to replace him and so we'll see when we can get him back."

Billy Price has filled that void in recent weeks, which hasn't exactly gone to script for the Cardinals. On Sunday, Price snapped a ball to an unexpecting Kyler Murray deep in Vikings territory that forced the offense to move back and positioned them out of first-down conversion range. 

"Again, he hadn't been here long. I'm not going to fault him. I'm not going to fault him. We've just got to be better," said Murray following the game.

Arizona was also without D.J. Humphries and Justin Pugh (for the season) on Sunday. 

The Cardinals hope to gain Hudson back soon, and it's obvious they miss his play and leadership along the line of scrimmage. 

