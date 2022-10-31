Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.

It was also the first game where Murray threw multiple interceptions all season, ruining a streak that stretched back to last season as well.

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Snap Counts

It is notable that the Cardinals were without three of five starters, with D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh and Rodney Hudson missing in action.

For the first time in what felt like forever, all five linemen who started the game finished it. with Billy Price (center), Cody Ford (guard) and Josh Jones (tackle) holding their ground despite Murray's four sacks.

DeAndre Hopkins showed no signs of rust, playing every single offensive snap. Rondale Moore was right behind him with 99%.

A.J. Green played 37 snaps (47%) but failed to do anything with them. Robbie Anderson still continues to figure out the offense, playing just seven plays.

After James Conner was ruled out, Eno Benjamin took RB1 duties even in spite of Darrel Williams' return.

Arizona Cardinals Defensive Snap Counts

The typical crew of Budda Baker, Zaven Collins, Jalen Thompson and Byron Murphy played 100% of defensive snaps for Arizona.

After Dennis Gardeck was ruled out, we saw Victor Dimukeje step up and played 46% of snaps. Leki Fotu played similar time in place of Rashard Lawrence, who went on injured reserve.

Antwaun Woods, who was called up from the practice squad the day before, played 13 snaps.

Linebacker Ben Niemann played a strong 58% of snaps with Isaiah Simmons roaming more in the secondary.

