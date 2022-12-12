Four Expert Prop Bets for Cardinals-Patriots MNF

The Arizona Cardinals merely hours away from hosting the New England Patriots, and that means the clock is ticking for you to put in some good prop bets for tonight's action.

Here's four prop bets from betting minds across the web:

Sports Illustrated Likes Kyler's Rushing Prop

JENNIFER PIACENTI: Kyler Murray over 35.5 rushing yards (-125)

"Murray is averaging 41.5 rushing yards per game this year, while the Patriots are allowing 5.69 yards per carry to opposing QBs. Murray is averaging nearly seven carries per game, which means this could be close, but I’m leaning on the over since he has exceeded this prop in four of the last five he’s played."

Covers.com Not Confident in James Conner

Josh Inglis: "The Cards are still dealing with O-line issues even out of the bye. Week 12 starting guard Rashaad Coward hasn’t practiced this week, while five other linemen are currently on the IR.

"Conner will certainly get the majority of the carries, but that’s priced in here. What might not be, is the Cardinals mixing in rookie RB Keaontay Ingram more coming out of the bye. They might even give Corey Clement more carries after the departure of Eno Benjamin.

"Either way, it will be tough sledding for the Arizona running game that might lean on the pass even more with Kyler Murray and the receiving corps healthier. Conner’s rushing total was 51.5 vs. the 49ers, and no team has been better vs. the rush over the last four games than the Patriots.

"James Conner Prop: Under 62.5 rushing yards (-110)"

Pickswise Ready for Return of the Mac

Mac Jones over 20.5 completions (-122)

Bobby Stanley: "Jones is a polarizing quarterback. At times he has shown flashes of being a franchise guy. At other times he has looked lost. I like to blame a majority of his shortcoming on the weaponry and coaching this season. Jones has hit this line in 7 of 9 games this season and gets a great matchup in the Cardinals. They allow the 2nd-most passing YPG at home, most completions per game at home (35) and 2nd-most completions per game (25) this season. Byron Murphy is arguably the best member of their secondary and is out.

"While I do agree Jakobi Meyers is a tough loss, the Patriots should have enough weaponry to get this line done for Jones. Arizona’s offense has the ability to put up points, keeping Jones active in the passing game. This is a great line and I’m on it for 1.5U in a must-win game for New England."

ESPN Hesitant in Hunter Henry

Seth Walder: "I'll take Hunter Henry under 30.5 receiving yards (-104). It's a bit of a blind play off my receiving yards model, which puts Henry at just 21.7 receiving yards on average in this game which, if correct, would make the under a strong value. The key driving force is the 11% target share that Henry commands. Plus, he has gone over 30.5 receiving yards in only four of his 12 games this season."

