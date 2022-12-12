Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals will need all the help they can get against the New England Patriots. Here's three vital players to their success.

The Arizona Cardinals arrive to Monday Night Football with plenty to prove and little to lose.

Already out of the NFC West race and Wild Card weekend hopes fading with each week, the Cardinals can simply focus on their best football ahead of them.

This week, Arizona hosts the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football for Week 14's finale in play. The Bill Belichick-led Patriots have disappointed on their own terms but are very much alive in their own hunt for the postseason, leaving room for the Cardinals to play spoiler at State Farm Stadium.

Coming off their bye week, players hope to be well rested and locked in on the task at hand.

Here's three x-factors for the Cardinals tonight:

Cardinals' Three X-Factors

Markus Golden Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Cardinals will be keen in sending the kitchen sink at Patriots QB Mac Jones, and getting pressure on him will be vital to keep New England unbalanced offensively. Golden hasn't been bad by any stretch, but he's yet to really make his mark with other guys in the front seven getting home to the quarterback at a higher rate. Monday Night Football provides the perfect opportunity for Golden to find his footing and erupt State Farm Stadium. A combination of Golden, J.J. Watt and Zach Allen (who is expected to play) getting pressure on Jones throughout the evening will do wonders for the rest of Arizona's defense. Golden's energy is unmatched. Hopefully tonight his production can be, too. Zaven Collins Is there anybody that can stop Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson? Stevenson has proved to be a dynamic back out of New England's backfield, hurting opposing defenses in both run and pass situations. The first key, like any other offense, is plugging holes and ensuring Stevenson is held in check between the tackles. That's where second year linebacker Zaven Collins arrives. His play has grown stronger since first being thrown into the fire in 2021, as Collins has now grown into a solidified anchor in Arizona's defensive interior. The Cardinals' run defense has been dismal at times this year. Collins will be vital in helping fill rushing lanes and ensuring New England gets no momentum on the ground. Greg Dortch Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins will command most attention, and rightfully so. Yet with Rondale Moore out, Dortch will again be asked to step into the role of starting slot receiver, something he's been extremely productive at when given the opportunity. Greg Dortch Game Log as Starter: 7 receptions / 63 yards 4 receptions / 55 yards / 1 TD 9 receptions / 80 yards 9 receptions / 103 yards Dortch possesses both the talent and the opportunity to win matchups and keep the chains moving for Arizona underneath their two star pass-catchers. His presence will be vital in taking advantage of New England's corner depth. With Brown, Hopkins and Dortch producing, life should be fairly simple for Kyler Murray tonight.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

NFL Insider Doubles Down on Steve Keim Criticism

Four Prop Bets to Take in Cardinals-Patriots

Cardinals Gameday: Here's Your Chance to Rescue Hope