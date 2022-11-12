These Two Cardinals Have Most to Gain/Lose Moving Forward

We're halfway through the regular season, and the Arizona Cardinals are a mere 3-6.

The postseason will become out of reach with a loss in either of the next two weeks after losing to Seattle, yet there's still plenty to fight for moving forward regardless of their playoff dreams.

Coming down a pivotal stretch of games, ESPN went through a list of players and coaches who have the most to gain/lose moving forward, and two Cardinals managed to crack the list:

Isaiah Simmons

"For every step forward Simmons has taken, there has been a step backward. After struggling to earn playing time during the first half of his rookie 2020 season, he found a more regular role last season. The Cardinals then benched him after a disastrous start to the 2022 season against the Chiefs, only to restore him to the lineup in Week 4. He has been all over the place over the last month, with two pass breakups against the Seahawks, a pick-six against the Saints, a stripsack against the Vikings and another sack in Sunday's rematch with Seattle," said Bill Barnwell.

"Simmons has great physical traits, and there are defensive coordinators around the league who drool at the idea of getting a playmaker with his talent into the lineup. He also gets lost in what isn't always a well-disciplined Cardinals defense. Arizona has to decide on his fifth-year option after the season, and while that seemed unlikely after that rough start to 2022, he seems on track to earn the guarantee now.

"With the Cardinals investing in the No. 8 overall pick ahead of players such as offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, cornerback A.J. Terrell and wideout CeeDee Lamb, they have every motivation to treat Simmons like a successful draft pick."

Kliff Kingsbury

"There aren't many coaches who sign a five-year extension and get fired before the new deal even kicks in, but that's how dreadful things have gotten in Arizona. Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim and star quarterback Kyler Murray all signed contract extensions in the offseason. Murray's not going anywhere for cap reasons, and Keim has been a part of the organization for more than two decades," Barnwell said.

"If the team was thriving on offense and struggling on defense, the story might be different. As it is though, Kingsbury's offense ranks 30th in the league in DVOA. Its success on a week-to-week basis seems almost entirely dependent upon improvisation by Murray and work after the catch by their receivers. Even worse, this rough patch has come during the first half of the season, when his offense typically plays its best football. If the return of wideout DeAndre Hopkins doesn't spark a second-half turnaround, there are serious questions about what the Cardinals will do in 2023."

