Cardinals' Kyler Murray Sends Message After Packers Loss
GREEN BAY -- The Arizona Cardinals were throttled in 34-13 fashion by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 6, dropping the team's record to 2-4 on the season.
A loss to the Packers - on the road - isn't cause for concern, no matter what team touches the frozen tundra.
What is alarming is how Arizona collapsed - rather quickly.
The Cardinals turned the ball over three times and committed 13 penalties for 100 yards on the day, a far cry from their previous position as the league's cleanest team when it comes to keeping flags off the field.
Numerous starters such as Kyzir White and Marvin Harrison Jr. exited action while the Cardinals dug themselves into an early 24-0 deficit in the first half.
Though the team flashed moments of a potential change, Arizona was simply out-played in every aspect for 60 minutes.
"We didn't execute, all three phases of the ball. Sloppy turnovers, penalties, miscommunication. In order to beat a good team, if we play like that we won't beat anybody. We can't shoot ourselves in the foot against a good team," Murray told reporters after the game.
When asked about the penalties and turnovers, Murray didn't shy away:
"Uncharacteristic. We don't usually, since JG's been here I haven't felt like we've played a game like that where we've made bonehead mistake after bonehead mistake and haven't taken care of the ball. I feel like we've been fairly good about taking care of the ball, and today we didn't. In the NFL, that gets you beat," he said.
Murray himself didn't play an awful game by any means - he went 22/32 passing for 214 yards and one passing touchdown.
There were several miscommunications and mishaps during the game - though we're far too deep into the regular season for topics such as chemistry and being on the same page to remain prominent.
Murray knows the Cardinals need to be better.
"Frustrating. You know, to be a good team you got to be consistent. I think we just got to look in the mirror. I don't know - you feel like you did something because we beat the 49ers last week, I don't know what it is, but that can't happen," said Murray.
"... It's very fixable, but at the end of the day man it comes down to making plays - and they made more plays than us."
Up next are the Los Angeles Chargers visiting State Farm Stadium in Week 7, which will provide the team with an opportunity to bounce back under the national spotlight.
"We got Monday Night Football next week against another good team. Nobody's flinching - nobody's flinching," said Murray at the podium.
"We're still right there in the thick of it. Just got to continue to get better each day, and I know we will."