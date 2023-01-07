Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals brought up four new players ahead of their Week 18 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves:

--Signed defensive lineman Eric Banks and running back Ty’Son Williams to the active roster from the practice squad

– Elevated long snapper Hunter Bradley and safety Josh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

"Banks will wear jersey #69, Bradley will wear #48, Thomas will wear #32 and Williams will wear #22."

Arizona recently lost Aaron Brewer with a pec injury.

On Friday, the Cardinals placed Chris Banjo and Jonathan Ledbetter on Injured Reserve while also marking eight players as out vs. San Francisco: Zach Allen, Robbie Anderson, Zaven Collins, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Colt McCoy and Marco Wilson.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram would split duties after Conner was declared out.

Victor Dimukeje, Leki Fotu, Josh Jackson and Tanner Vallejo enter Sunday's matchup as questionable.

Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

