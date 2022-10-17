Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals in a matter of seconds.

Down by two scores late in the game, quarterback Kyler Murray was trying to muster any momentum and pull his team to within a respectable score in their 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

On a fourth-down play where Murray targeted receiver Marquise Brown deep down the left side of the field, Murray was intercepted and the game was essentially buried.

However, that wasn't the main cause of concern for Arizona.

Brown stayed down on the field after the play and needed assitance getting to the sideline. It looked as if his left leg landed oddly with Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen falling on it.

Brown has stepped up as the team's No. 1 WR in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, and losing a crucial weapo, (the week before Hopkins comes back) would be just another blow for a Cardinals offense that can't seem to have anything go their way as of late.

After the game, Brown reportedly told media members the initial x-rays were negative, as he was spotted in a walking boot according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals have a quick turnaround, hosting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

We should know more about Brown's injury status when Kliff Kingsbury talks to reporters tomorrow.

