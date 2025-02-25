Cardinals Named Best Fit for 3 Top Wide Receivers
Wide receiver isn't exactly the first need that comes to mind for the Arizona Cardinals thanks to the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
In an offense that primarily runs the ball under coordinator Drew Petzing, the Cardinals don't exactly use receivers like most teams in the league - and perhaps that's diminished the public perception around their group of wideouts.
Yet with starting slot receiver Greg Dortch entering the offseason as a restricted free agent, the Cardinals very well may be looking at a fresh face for WR3 duties in 2025.
CBS Sports has a few notable names in mind.
Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Three Free Agent WR's
Amari Cooper
Garrett Podell: "Yes, Amari Cooper is fresh off the worst season of his career with 547 yards receiving following consecutive 1,100-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 with the Cleveland Browns. Yes, Jerry Jeudy broke out for a career year in Cleveland after Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills midseason. However, in a shallow wide receiver market, Cooper , a five-time Pro Bowler, is still one of the top options given his health and recent production prior to a year from hell with the Browns in 2024."
Our take: The Cardinals certainly could use a veteran receiver on the roster, though is Cooper a clear fit? He's a good route runner, though Arizona needs a speedy receiver who can make plays down the field - and that's not quite his forte.
Chris Godwin
Podell: "Chris Godwin has always operated in Mike Evans ' shadow with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but before he dislocated his ankle in Week 7, he was leading the entire NFL in catches with 50. Godwin was second in the league in yards receiving at the time with 576 and tied for third in receiving touchdowns with five. If healthy, he showcased that he could operate as a team's No. 1 option in 2024, and he's always been highly regarded as a teammate."
Our take: Godwin makes a bit more sense in Arizona compared to Cooper, though he could come at a higher price tag - not that the Cardinals are hurting for money with roughly $70 million in cap space.
Tee Higgins
Podell: "Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the only surefire WR1 who could be available as a free agent this spring. He caught 73 passes for 911 yards receiving and 10 receiving touchdowns last season while only playing in 12 games as he dealt with some nagging ankle and hamstring injuries. Higgins ' 75.9 receiving yards per game average was the ninth best in the NFL, among those who played in at least 10 games, and he was one of only seven players with at least 900 yards receiving and 10 receiving touchdowns in 2024."
Our take: Higgins is very obviously the grand prize of this free agent class, and if he escapes the franchise tag, he'd be a great fit on the Cardinals for what they're looking for. They can obviously afford him, but would Arizona be better off allocating those resources to more prominent positions? Probably so.