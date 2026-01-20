Sean McDermott Unlikely to Consider Cardinals as Next HC, Insider Says

The Arizona Cardinals are jockeying with five other NFL teams to fill their head coaching vacancies, but the newest available candidate doesn't seem to be interested.

The dust just now begins to settle on the Buffalo Bills' decision to fire Sean McDermott, as the organization made the tough call to part ways with McDermott after nine seasons at the helm.

McDermott immediately jumps to the top of the list of head coaching prospects for 2026 — though NFL insider Tom Pelissero doesn't believe Arizona's a destination for his sideline presence:

NFL Insider: Sean McDermott Doesn't Want Cardinals Job

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“If we talk about where could Sean McDermott potentially land next, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for him to go into a total rebuild. He’s 51 years old. He’s been there every year, been in the playoffs every season here in recent years. I don’t really see him [saying], ‘I’m gonna go to Arizona, or I’m gonna go to Las Vegas.’" Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I think the teams to watch for Sean McDermott, potentially the Steelers, though that would be outside of their normal bucket in terms of who they look to hire. Baltimore is certainly one that I could see making a lot of sense for Sean McDermott."

Pelissero also mentioned Tennessee, though the Titans recently hired Robert Saleh before Saleh could interview in-person with Arizona.

McDermott's experience both on the defensive side of the ball and as a head coach would have made him a premium option for Arizona. Eight of his nine seasons in Buffalo featured nine wins or more. He finished his tenure with seven consecutive double-digit win campaigns.

Who Will Cardinals Target Now?

The Cardinals, alongside Buffalo, are currently competing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns to fill their respective head coach vacancies.

That's a tough blow for Cardinals fans as top options continue to avoid Arizona. Now, majority of realistic candidates for the Cardinals are still in the postseason, which may force the Cardinals to wait and hire somebody.

Names to watch over the weekend include Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur and Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals may be forced to compromise on some aspects they may haven't wanted to previously as the pool of candidates begins to grow thinner.

