The Arizona Cardinals are currently on their Week 13 bye week, yet they were on display Wednesday on HBO's Hard Knocks.

The fourth episode of the series showed the Cardinals losing 25-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. But that was not before the installment showed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins serving a Thanksgiving dinner + meet/greet for women who were victims of domestic violence.

"Today, you know, it's about giving back," Hopkins said. "It's a blessing. About to go to the shelter to go serve about 400 to 500 women of domestic violence situations. My mom was in a domestic situation that left her without her eyesight. So for me, it's part of my life."

The shelter took place at Umom New Day Centers in Phoenix. While Thanksgiving meals were served, Hopkins was able to take pictures with the women who suffered from domestic violence and sign memorabilia for kids. He was also joined by teammates and coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Hopkins' mother, Sabrina Greenlee, was 30 years old in 2002 when she became blind due to a domestic violence incident. She had four children at the time.

Greenlee cannot see her son on the field. Yet, Hopkins began a tradition when he was with the Houston Texans of finding his mother in the crowd and giving her the football after his touchdowns.

In 2013, she founded S.M.O.O.O.T.H Inc., which is a non-profit organization that helps women affected by domestic violence and connects them with community resources and gives both emotional and financial assistance.

It's easy to tell that Greenlee has helped Hopkins shape himself into not just one of the best receivers in the league, but also a giving individual.

