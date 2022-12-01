Skip to main content

Football Outsiders Ranks Cardinals as One of Worst Teams in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the worst teams in the league, but perhaps you didn't need metrics to know that. 

The Cardinals are 4-8, having won just one game within their division and haven't pieced together back-to-back wins all season. With five games left, Arizona has just one percent to make the postseason according to FiveThirtyEight

Have the Cardinals played a strong game from start to finish this season? You could argue one of their best games of the year came in a loss to Los Angeles last week. 

Now, Arizona rests on their bye week in hopes of re-grouping and hopefully moving into their final five games of the year. 

Could that happen? Potentially. But Football Outsiders DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) rankings has the Cardinals ranking only above the Houston Texans, making them the second-worst team in the league. 

Offensively, Arizona ranks at No. 28 in the DVOA rankings. The Cardinals hope the presence of Marquise Brown and hopefully one or two returning starters along the offensive line can make a difference to finish the season.

Defensively the Cardinals rank at No. 25. Arizona has lost their last four-of-five games and have allowed 29 points per game in that stretch. What was once a strong point for the Cardinals has quickly evaporated. 

Arizona is just one of three teams (Houston, Chicago) to rank in the bottom third of both offensive and defensive DVOA. Their special teams ranks No. 26 in the league. 

Their 3.4 estimated wins only sits above the Texans, too. 

Cardinals DVOA

It's a weird predicament, because the talent in Arizona certainly suggests they're a much better team than their 4-8 record shows. However, the Cardinals (in the eyes of stats) are one of the worst teams in the league. 

