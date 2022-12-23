Cardinals: Three Storylines to Follow vs Buccaneers

With so many injuries, the Arizona Cardinals will have to see what their depth can bring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The Arizona Cardinals will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a special Christmas Day matchup on Sunday Night Football at State Farm Stadium.

As for the Cardinals' season, it has been the opposite of special. With a 4-10 record, Arizona has hit rock bottom. The team has endured an immense amount of injuries, which includes Kyler Murray tearing his ACL in Week 14, both sides of the ball continuing to struggle and head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim could be on the hot seat once this season is finished.

The Buccaneers, sitting at 6-8, have also had a tough season, but still maintain a one-game lead in the underwhelming NFC South. The 45-year-old Tom Brady will be making his 331st career start, but another loss will give him his first losing season in his 23 years of NFL service.

Brady will be squaring off against quarterback Trace McSorley, who happens to be making his NFL starting debut. The 27-year-old McSorley has been pushed into a starting role after injuries to Murray and Colt McCoy.

Here are three Cardinals storylines to watch as the action unfolds in Week 16:

Bucs are Desperate for a Win

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a two-game losing streak and has dropped three of its past four games, including a 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend.

To make matter worse, the Buccaneers' offense has scored the least amount of points of any team in the NFC South. That's hard to do considering Tampa Bay is led by Brady, and the Saints are led by Andy Dalton, and both the Falcons and Panthers have been led by the likes of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.

But if Tampa Bay beats Arizona and one of the next two regular-season games, they will be set to host a playoff game at home on Wild Card Weekend.

Cardinals Pass-Rush Against Brady

In the first 11 games this season, Brady turned the ball over just four times, including only two interceptions. However, over the past three games, he has had seven giveaways, including two interceptions and two fumbles last weekend.

The Cardinals could bait Brady into at least one mistake on Sunday night. They enter Week 16 ranking 19th in quarterback sacks and had seven sacks against the Denver Broncos last week. J.J. Watt and company rank fifth in hurry rate (8.6% of dropbacks) and pressure rate (24.4%).

But the Cardinals are second-worst in allowing passing touchdowns (25). Brady has thrown no fewer than 43 times in each of his last four games and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could feast on what's left of a ravaged Cardinals secondary.

McSorley's Debut

After McCoy left last weekend's 24-15 loss to the Broncos with a concussion, McSorley was 7-of-15 passing for 95 yards and two interceptions.

McSorley will have DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and running back James Conner to lean off of in key moments. But he'll have to manage without three starters on the offensive line and it could be four depending on the status of right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who is questionable for Sunday due to knee and ankle injuries.

Knowing his passing limitations, Kingsbury could have a game plan set up for McSorley that allows him to run-pass-option with the football. His running abilities were shown in the preseason, attempting 10 rushes for 42 yards and one touchdown.

It won't be easy for McSorley. Tampa's defense ranks in the top ten in total defense by allowing 20.6 points per game.

