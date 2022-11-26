Cardinals Place Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries on IR

The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Headlines were made when Arizona activated Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. His 21 day practice window opened last week, as his recovery has gone better than expected.

The Cardinals also signed Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad with Greg Dortch questionable to go tomorrow.

Arizona also elevated Pharoh Cooper and Maxx Williams to the active roster from the practice squad with their two standard elevations.

However, not all news was good news in the desert.

The Cardinals also placed Zach Ertz and D.J. Humphries on injured reserve.

Ertz suffered what was believed to be a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago in Los Angeles, as he just now ends on IR. He already had successful surgery on his unspecified injury.

However, the addition of Humphries alongside Ertz was a bit surprising. Humphries had missed previous weeks with a back injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team would wait to see if either he or Byron Murphy didn't progress like they wanted before making that decision.

Now, Humphries will miss at least the next four weeks.

The Cardinals play host to the Chargers tomorrow before their Week 13 bye.

